Vijay Varma gets a special gift from Gulzar, calls the moment surreal

Mumbai, Nov 29: As "Gustaakh Ishq" finally reached the cinema halls on November 28, actor Vijay Varma received an unexpected gift from acclaimed writer Gulzar.

Vijay received some books by the poet and screenwriter, such as "Raat Pashmine Ki", "Raavi Paar", and "Mirza Ghalib", autographed by the legend himself.

Sharing pictures of the books, along with the autographs on social media, Vijay revealed that the gesture left him feeling surreal, and it took him days to show the gift to anyone.

In an attempt to pen his feelings, the 'Darlings' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, ''I received these beautiful autographs and words of encouragement from Gulzar Saab and I don’t know how to accept it. It’s surreal.. took me days to even share it with anyone let alone on social media (sic)."

"Life feels good.. Zindagi Gulzar hai. Gustaakh Ishq dekhiye nazdiki cinema ghar mein ( red heart emoji)," he added.

Poetry is an integral part of "Gustaakh Ishq" as it narrates the tale of a young man who travels from Delhi to a small town in Punjab to learn from the aging poet.

On Thursday, Vijay revealed the heartwarming ‘gustaakhi’ he dared to pull off with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on the sets of “Gustaakh Ishq.”

Sharing how he turned his role model into his muse, he revealed that he made a sketch of Naseeruddin Shah between takes.

Telling what his biggest flex is, Vijay informed that these sketches were graciously signed by the veteran actor in Urdu.

“When you do the gustaakhi to turn your role-model into your model as well Blessed to be working with the legend @naseeruddin49 Saab and learning from him. My most cherished onscreen relationship yet I made a sketch of him between takes (slide3) and he signed it in Urdu. Show me a bigger flex Gustaakh Ishq releases tomo. Dekhiye zarur,” his note read.

--IANS