Vignesh Shivan praises Elan for ‘Star’: ‘Honest film without conventional compromises’

Mumbai, May 10: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has showered praise on 'Star' director Elan and called the Tamil romantic drama an "honest film without any conventional compromises."

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shivan shared a still from the film and wrote: " 'Star' is a movie that will make you feel hopeful and dream freely! Elan has made an honest film without any conventional compromises! May the audience embrace you with a lot of love!"

The film features Kavin Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam and narrates the story of Kalai, a youngster who strives to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor but goes through various obstacles.

Praising the actor, he wrote: "Kavin @kavin.0431 such a towering performance! So much of hard work and conviction! The way u carried the film and understood your role and delivered it is highly commendable :) @itsyuvan as usual remains the backbone of this emotional saga! Lal sir, mom character, new girl @preity_mukhundhan."

"The DOP and mainly @pradeeperagay the editor, have all done memorable work. Good luck at the box office, guys! This pic! Is such a story, and so is the film. Similar to many of the dreamers', giving a heads up to keep dreaming," he added.