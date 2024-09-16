Vidya Balan pays an ode to M. S. Subbulakshmi, adorns musician’s iconic look

Mumbai, Sep 16: Actress Vidya Balan has paid homage to the late musician M. S. Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures. The pictures show her dressed up as M. S. Subbulakshmi as the actress paid a photographic tribute to the legendary musician. For the tribute, Vidya collaborated with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy and re-created some of the iconic looks of the late musician.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “On her 108th birth anniversary, I feel honoured and overjoyed to be able to pay a photographic tribute to 'Bharat Ratna' M.S.Subbulakshmi (M.S.Amma) , famously referred to as The ‘Queen of Music’ by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and as the ‘Nightingale of India’ by Sarojini Naidu. This is a humble homage by @anuparthasarathy & me to the legend M.S.Subbulakshmi The Original Style icon, who carried off with great aplomb, an appearance that was a study in simplicity , adding to the allure of her mellifluous voice”.



The actress further mentioned that the photographic feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60’s & the 80’s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona. She continued, “If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma’s appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side , and the mallipoo (jasmine) adorned kondain (bun)”.

“Many a THANK YOU’s are due in the realisation of this heartfelt endeavour. Thank you so much @sikkilmala ma’am (renowned flautist and granddaughter-in-law of M.S.Subbulakshmi ) for your invaluable guidance & insights. And how can I thank you enough @anuparthasarathy for coming up with the idea of doing this, when I expressed my long cherished dream to play M.S.Amma. I appreciate your passion for detail and your patience over 7 years in seeing this through to fruition, Nandree Anu ma’am”, she added.



M. S. Subbulakshmi was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian honour. She was born in Madurai, and was also the first Indian to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. She also acted in few Tamil films.