Veteran actress Kitu Gidwani shares spiritual experience at Maha Kumbh

Mumbai, Jan 29: Veteran actress Kitu Gidwani recently shared a heartfelt video from the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gidwani shared a video describing her spiritual journey, which included a holy dip in the sacred Ganga at the Sangam. The actress expressed her deep sense of peace and gratitude, calling the experience “absolutely fantastic and magical.”

In the clip, the 'Shaktimaan' actress spoke about the serene atmosphere of the Kumbh Mela, where people from all walks of life come together to pray and celebrate. Kitu said, “Hi friends, I’ve just taken a holy dip in the Ganga at the Sangam, and it has been an absolutely fantastic spiritual experience. The entire Kumbh Mela is incredible everyone is peaceful, enjoying, and praying to the Ganga.”

“The infrastructure is quite good, though of course, it can’t fully cope with the large number of people. But we are in a very comfortable camp, enjoying great food, and everything is well-organized. You just have to navigate through the crowd, but that’s India for you. The experience has been magical. Har Har Gange, and this is the Maha Kumbh,” she added.

In addition to the video, Gidwani posted a picture of herself posing with the locals. The Mahakumbh 2025, taking place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is attracting people from all walks of life. Several celebrities, including, filmmaker Kabir Khan, comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in this grand spiritual gathering.

Talking about Kitu Gidwani, she is known for her stint in shows like “Shaktimaan,” where she played the role of Geeta Vishwas, a news channel reporter, “Swabhimaan,” “Air Hostess,” and “Junoon.” She received critical acclaim for her performances in “Dance of the Wind” (1997), “Deepa Mehta's Earth” (1998), “Govind Nihalani's Rukhmavati Ki Haveli” (1991), and Kamal Haasan's “Abhay and Deham” (2001).