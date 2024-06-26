Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Baby John’ locked for Christmas 2024 release

Mumbai, June 26: Actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner ‘Baby John’ will now be released on the occasion of Christmas, December 25, 2024. The film, which is directed by Kalees, was earlier scheduled to release on May 31. The movie is pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences, read a statement.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film. In the image, he is surrounded by several men. The actor, who looks fierce and angry, seems to be ready to take on them. “Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourself for Baby John releasing on December 25,” he wrote in the caption.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut. The cast also includes names such as Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. The music for the film is given by S Thaman.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. ‘Baby John’ is set to theatrically release on December 25, 2024. On Tuesday, Varun shared a video of doing yoga to treat his stiff shoulders and chest muscles.

In the clip, he was seen stretching for stiff muscles and doing several asanas but under the guidance of his instructor. “Yoga stretch to be the best. Yes, that's been the most beneficial healing element in my life. Iv had very stiff shoulders and chest muscles for a long time (sic),” he wrote. "These asanas have really helped open me up and helped my digestion and sleep. It’s taken me a long time to reach here under the supervision of my teacher (sic),” the actor added.