Varun Dhawan provides an update on "Border 2," stating that Diljit has finished shooting

Mumbai, July 26: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has an update from the sets of the upcoming film ‘Border 2’. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video from the sets as global superstar Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up his part for the film.

In the video, Varun can be seen embracing Diljit as the two share laddoos. While Diljit is formally dressed in the video, Varun can be seen in casuals as per the demand of the scene.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Diljit brother's shoot is over, laddoos are also shared. The taste of friendship is something else! Thank you brother, we will miss you and the team”.

Earlier in the day, Diljit had shared that the shoot of the film had been concluded. However, Varun’s post puts it in perspective, as it mentions that Diljit has wrapped up the shoot for his part, and the rest of the cast is yet to finalise the shoot.

Earlier, Varun had wrapped up his Pune schedule for the film. The actor took to his Instagram at the time, and had shared a video announcing the wrap up of his NDA schedule in Pune. In the video, Varun could be seen sharing tea and biscuits with his co-actor Ahan Shetty.

He wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot it’s a wrap for me at NDA Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath”. The film aims to celebrate unsung stories from the Indian armed forces. It boasts of scale, emotion, and authenticity at its core, and promises to be a tribute to the spirit of the Indian soldiers. As filming continues across key locations, the team remains focused on crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while presenting a fresh and powerful narrative for a new generation.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. This sequel continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism.





