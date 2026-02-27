Urmila Matondkar shares ‘Kaun’ trailer on 27th anniversary

Mumbai Feb 27: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar took a trip down memory lane on the 27th year anniversary of her superhit psycho thriller Kaun.

The actress shared the original trailer of her psychological thriller on her social media account, and wrote, “Original trailer ‘KAUN’…. 27 years ago…. One Rainy Night….”

Released in 1999, ‘Kaun’ remains one of Bollywood’s most chilling psychological thrillers. Directed by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the film featured Urmila Matondkar in the lead alongside Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh.

The film was highly applauded and received great reviews for it's gripping narrative and edge-of-the-seat tension.

Talking about the storyline, the movie set over the course of one stormy night, revolves around a young woman alone in her house while news of a serial killer being on the loose plays on television news channel.

When a stranger knocks on her door claiming he needs shelter from the torrential rains, suspicion and tensions begin to ride.

The apt screenplay and unexpected twists kept audiences guessing till the very end.

Talking about Urmila’s performance in the film was touted as one of her finest ever.

Her portrayal of fear, vulnerability and psychological complexity sent shivers down the spine.

Talking about Urmila’s Bollywood career, the actress began her journey in the film industry as a child artiste and gained recognition with films such as ‘Masoom’.

In the 90s era of Bollywood, she made her mark as a leading lady with hits including such as‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’,‘Bhoot’ and others.

–IANS