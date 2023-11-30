UP woman sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

Guwahati, Nov 30: A 46-year-old woman, Smita Srivastava, from Uttar Pradesh, India recently secured a Guinness World Records title for the longest hair on a living person.

According to reports, Smita abstained from cutting her hair when she was just 14 years old.

Since then, the length of her hair has reached a staggering 7 feet and 9 inches.

Her dedication to maintaining her lengthy locks helped her earn a place in the record books.





Smita has been growing her hair since she was 14 and now officially has the longest hair in the world! — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 29, 2023



