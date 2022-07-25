84 years of service to the nation
Unidentified person threatens actor couple Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal; Mumbai police register FIR

By PTI
Photo: Meta

Mumbai, Jul 25: An unidentified person allegedly threatened Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal on a social media platform, a police official said on Monday.

Kaushal complained to police that the person had threatened him and his wife on Instagram, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the Santacruz police here have registered an FIR against the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking), the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

"We have registered the FIR and are trying to get more details about the person," the official said.

The two actors got married in December 2021. Kaif is known for her movies like "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat" and "Zero".

Kaushal has received acclaim for his roles in films like "Masaan", "Sanju", "Raazi" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

PTI


UAE honours Kamal Haasan by granting him Golden Visa
2022-07-22T19:30:24+05:30

Chennai, July 22: The United Arab Emirates has granted Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil film industry's...

Adnan Sami says 'alvida' to Instagram, deletes all pictures
2022-07-20T19:31:23+05:30

Mumbai, July 20: Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has taken everyone by surprise by deleting all...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get legally wedded in Las Vegas
18 July 2022 5:16 AM GMT

Los Angeles, July 18: Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in...

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

Rhea Chakraborty linked to drugs supply racket in Bollywood, claims NCB
13 July 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 13: In a startling development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that...

Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
4 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 3: Sini Shetty from Karnataka was on Sunday announced the winner of Femina Miss India...

Alia, Ranbir expecting first child
2022-06-27T12:17:44+05:30

Mumbai, June 27: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle...

Adnan Sami's jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet
2022-06-26T19:30:35+05:30

Mumbai, June 26: Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over...

SRK completes 30 yrs in Bollywood, YRF unveils his 'Pathaan' look
25 Jun 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Mumbai, June 25: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 glorious years in the film industry on...

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges
2022-06-20T19:30:42+05:30

Los Angeles, June 20: Oscar-winning Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis has been arrested...

Assam CM thanks Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty for donating Rs 5 lakh for flood relief
2022-06-17T15:57:31+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor...

Pad Man famed Urmila excited for her latest Assamese film Guwahati Diaries
2022-06-17T11:32:51+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: It's been a decade for Assam's Urmila Mahanta to make a mark at the national...

BTS are going their separate ways on a 'temporary hiatus'
15 Jun 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Seoul, June 15: K-Pop sensations BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo...

UAE honours Kamal Haasan by granting him Golden Visa
2022-07-22T19:30:24+05:30

Chennai, July 22: The United Arab Emirates has granted Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil film industry's...

Adnan Sami says 'alvida' to Instagram, deletes all pictures
2022-07-20T19:31:23+05:30

Mumbai, July 20: Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has taken everyone by surprise by deleting all...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get legally wedded in Las Vegas
18 July 2022 5:16 AM GMT

Los Angeles, July 18: Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally tied the knot in...

Delhi Police turn to Kareena's 'Poo' role to warn about jumping red lights
2022-07-17T19:30:12+05:30

New Delhi, July 17: Giving a sprinkle of humour to a serious message, Delhi Police took help of...

Rhea Chakraborty linked to drugs supply racket in Bollywood, claims NCB
13 July 2022 7:37 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 13: In a startling development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that...

Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
4 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 3: Sini Shetty from Karnataka was on Sunday announced the winner of Femina Miss India...

Alia, Ranbir expecting first child
2022-06-27T12:17:44+05:30

Mumbai, June 27: Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first bundle...

Adnan Sami's jaw-dropping transformation takes over the internet
2022-06-26T19:30:35+05:30

Mumbai, June 26: Singer Adnan Sami's latest pictures from his Maldivian holiday have taken over...

SRK completes 30 yrs in Bollywood, YRF unveils his 'Pathaan' look
25 Jun 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Mumbai, June 25: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 glorious years in the film industry on...

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges
2022-06-20T19:30:42+05:30

Los Angeles, June 20: Oscar-winning Canadian screenwriter and director Paul Haggis has been arrested...

Assam CM thanks Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty for donating Rs 5 lakh for flood relief
2022-06-17T15:57:31+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor...

Pad Man famed Urmila excited for her latest Assamese film Guwahati Diaries
2022-06-17T11:32:51+05:30

Guwahati, June 17: It's been a decade for Assam's Urmila Mahanta to make a mark at the national...

BTS are going their separate ways on a 'temporary hiatus'
15 Jun 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Seoul, June 15: K-Pop sensations BTS broke down in tears as they revealed plans to pursue solo...

