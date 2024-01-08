Two arrested for attempting to enter Salman Khan's farmhouse

Guwahati, Jan 08: In a recent incident, two individuals who illegally tried to break into actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai, have been arrested. The incident took place on January 4.

According to reports, the individuals told the security guards at the Arpita Farmhouse that they were Salman’s fans and wanted to meet the actor.



However, the guards got suspicious as they tried entering the premises of the farmhouse by leaping over bushes, climbing the boundary wall and cutting through the barbed wires on the wall, which led the security guards to call the police.



As per reports, upon examination, the police recovered fake Aadhar cards from the accused. They were later identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevak Singh Tejsing Sikh, both residents of Fazilka district in Punjab.



Following the incident, a case has been registered against the two individuals who tried to enter the farmhouse.



They have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 448 (house trespass), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

