TV actor Pankit Thakker reveals horrific experience during Reasi terror attack

Mumbai, June 15: Actor Pankit Thakker, who is known for shows like ‘Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant’, ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and others, has recollected how he managed to escape the recent terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir.



The actor shared that he went to Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. However, before he could do that, he got to know about the attack and returned to his hotel. He shared that he couldn't complete his pilgrimage.



In an interview to a media outlet, Pankit said: “It was horrifying. It took me days to come out from the experience and talk about it. I have seen people in pain and the rush. It was scary. I am deeply saddened and outraged by the recent terror attack in Jammu's Reasi.”



On June 9, terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra from the Shiv Khori temple. The actor called the violence going on in Jammu and Kashmir “absolutely shameful,” and said that it is disheartening to witness innocent lives being lost and the escalating tensions in the region.

He further mentioned: “My heart goes out to all the victims and their families who have been affected by this brutal attack. It is devastating to think that people's lives are being torn apart by such acts of violence. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a land of unparalleled beauty, but these incidents tarnish its reputation and disturb the peace that the region yearns for. Attack in Reasi is yet another reminder that we must stand united against such acts of cowardice and evil.”