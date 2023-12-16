‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’ singer Anup Ghosal dies at 77

Guwahati, Dec 16: Veteran singer, Anup Ghosal, popularly known for ‘Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi’ song from the 1983 film Masoom, passed away at the age of 77 in Kolkata on Friday.

According to reports, the Bengali singer had been admitted to a private hospital in South Kolkata for old-age ailments and died of multi-organ failure at 1.40 pm. Anup Ghoshal is survived by two daughters.

Condoling the death of the versatile singer, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I express my deep grief and condolences over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”