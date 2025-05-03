Trailer of Guru Randhawa new film blends action with heartfelt emotions

Mumbai, May 3: The trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Warrior by Blood, Brothers by Heart: Shaunki Sardar’, has been unveiled, and it packs a punch with gripping action, heartfelt emotions, and compelling storytelling.

The film stars Guru Randhawa in the lead along with Babbu Maan, Sunita Dhir, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Hashneen Chauhan, and Dheeraj Kumar. The trailer was launched at a press event in Mohali, and also saw actors Harsimran and Elly Mangat in attendance.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful narrative set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab. Alongside the high-octane action, the film highlights themes of brotherhood and deep familial bonds. The trailer promises Guru Randhawa delivering one of his most compelling performances yet, playing a pivotal character who drives the story forward.

Fans are especially excited to witness his on-screen chemistry with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and are eagerly awaiting what Shaunki Sardar has in store.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, Shaunki Sardar is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, Dharminder Batouli, and Harjot Singh.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boss Musica Records Pvt Ltd, in association with 751 Films, and is set to hit cinemas worldwide on May 16, 2025.

Earlier, Guru Randhawa had released his first independent album titled ‘Without Prejudice’ in an event. A lyrical video for a song from the album was also revealed, and it sparked an electrifying reaction among attendees.

The album represented a bold and ambitious project for Guru Randhawa, seamlessly blending India’s rich musical heritage with international sounds. Prior to this, Guru released the audio tracks from his musical album, which can be enjoyed across streaming platforms. On the other hand, he dropped the full video of one of his songs, 'Gallan Battan', on YouTube.



