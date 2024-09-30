Tovino Thomas' fantasy action movie 'ARM' grosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Chennai, Sep 30: Tovino Thomas, who became a favourite among audiences through the movie ‘Minnal Murali’, has brought out another major hit flick Ajayante Randam Moshanam (‘ARM’), a Fantasy Action Adventure Romantic-Sci-Fi movie directed by Jithin Lal. The 3D movie released on September 12, is written by Sujith Nambiar.

The film received a blockbuster response in every language and has further elevated Tovino Thomas's stardom. The film became the Onam winner, bringing glory back to the Mollywood box office and highlighting the power of content. This entertainer impressed all walks of life and continues to run successfully with good occupancy.

The film slowly reached the Rs 100 crore mark, proving Tovino Thomas's star power at the Mollywood box office and beyond. In ‘ARM’, Tovino impressively portrays three distinct characters Kunjikkelu, Maniyan and Ajayan showcasing his remarkable versatility. With a talented cast including Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi and Aishwarya Rajesh, and music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, ‘ARM’ offers a thrilling cinematic experience.

Rooted deeply in the fantasy and folklore of Kerala, this visual spectacle has received positive word of mouth, which is driving it to a successful run. Given the overwhelming trend, ‘ARM’ is sure to generate even more love at the ticket window. Besides its phenomenal domestic performance, the film is also doing exceptionally well in other languages.

The film also stars Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, Harish Uthaman, Harish Peradi, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini in significant roles. Jomon T. John, who started in Malayalam cinema and has now reached Bollywood, handles the cinematography for ‘ARM’. Edited by Shameer Muhammed, ‘ARM’ has been produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr Zachariah Thomas.

The co-producer is Justin Stephen, and the executive producer is Naveen P. Thomas and Prince Paul. Additional screenplay credits go to Deepu Pradeep. The film stunts have been coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of ‘Kantara’ fame. The film was distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Films handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani for Hindi.