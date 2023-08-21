‘Tora’s Husband’ of Rima Das to hit theatres on September 22

Guwahati, Aug 20: ‘Tora’s Husband’, the latest film of Rima Das is all set to hit the theaters on September 22 across Assam and in some other cities of the country.

Writer, director and producer Rima Das announced the development on Sunday and on the occasion, they have launched the theatrical release poster.

Apart from 33 theatres in Assam and in some theatres in Mumbai, the film will also be released in New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“After traveling to different countries of the world, I am happy that ‘Tora's Husband’ is coming home, and I can show the film to my people. I wanted to tell the stories of common people whose lives and livelihood are directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic, yet they have to keep going,” said Rima Das.

The film narrates the story of a small-town businessman in Assam who is grappled with uncertainty and restlessness during the lockdown in Covid-19 period. With a worldview unlike those living around him, Tora’s husband - Jaan, strives to give his best and expects the same from others. But Tora struggles to understand him. The constant conflict between his inner world and outer world is draining him emotionally. Juggling with his under-performing business and strained personal relationships, he tries to find motivation within to keep going.

“In the midst of loss, lockdown and life, we shot the film over two years in real locations and natural conditions. The cast and crew were dealing with constant feeling of fear and restlessness. Often it was impossible to focus with so many things happening around. But I just had to make this film, as this time will become history one day,” Rima said.

“The story of my protagonist also reflects my personal experiences living and working during the pandemic. I lost my father during the initial days of shooting the film and this film in a way became cathartic in dealing with the grief. I dedicate this film to my father and all those who have lost their loved ones during the pandemic.”

Abhijit Das, Tarali Kalita Das, Bhuman Bhargav, Das, Purbanchali Das, Simanta Malakar and Nilima Das who are not professional actors have acted in the film.

Apart from writing, directing and producing the film, Rima has also shot the film herself besides editing.

‘Tora’s Husband’ was premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival in 2022 while it had its Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival last year. Apart from that, it also travelled to some other festivals across the globe and in India.