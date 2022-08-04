'Tora's Husband' by Rima Das to be premiered at TIFF

Guwahati, Aug 4: 'Tora's Husband', the latest feature film by national award-winning filmmaker Rima Das is all set to be premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The TIFF unveiled the 10 features that comprise the Platform programme for 2022, on Wednesday. The platform is TIFF's competitive programme that champions bold directorial visions.

"It's indeed a great privilege for me to be in the Platform programme of TIFF along with some of the best features of the contemporary time," Rima Das said.

The 47th edition of TIFF begins on September 8. TIFF, North America's largest film festival, is also known for its Audience Choice awards, often a tastemaker for the Oscars, Platform was introduced in 2015 as a competitive category with a jury of international film personalities selecting the eventual winner.

The Assamese feature is described by TIFF as a drama about "a loving father strains to keep his small-town business afloat while his relationships deteriorate amidst personal loss and lockdowns during the pandemic".

"We launched Platform to shine a brighter light on some of the most original films and distinct voices at our festival," TIFF's CEO Cameron Bailey said, in a release, adding, "Now in year seven, it's become a true home for international auteurs on the rise."

The 10 films in the programme are eligible for the Platform Prize, an award of $20,000 CAD given to the best film in the programme, selected by an in-person international jury. This year's Platform Prize jury will be announced later this summer.

Rima Das's second full-length feature, 'Village Rockstars', made its world premiere at TIFF in 2017, catapulting the film to international accolades. It was India's official selection in the Best Foreign Language category at the Oscars, and won the National Award for Best Film.

Her next feature, 'Bulbul Can Sing', also made its global debut at TIFF, the very next year. This will be third time a film from her will get its first world screening at TIFF.

