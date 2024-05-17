Top 5 Indian Films to be screened at Cannes 2024

Guwahati, May 17: The 77th edition of the esteemed Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 14, with India slated to make its mark on the canvas of the film festival.

This prestigious film festival provides a platform for a wide range of films from around the world, and we have listed the top five Indian films that will be screened at the event.



Here is the list of the top five films to be screened at the film festival.





1. All We Imagine As Light﻿

Directed by Payal Kapadia, this movie is set in Mumbai, and the story revolves around a nurse, Pratibha. The film has been nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

2. Santosh

Set in rural North India, this movie is nominated in the Un Certain Regard Award category. Directed by Sandhya Suri, the story of the movie revolves around a young widow, Santosh, who inherits her deceased husband’s job as a police constable through a government scheme. Trouble occurs after Santosh has to investigate the rape and murder case of a lower-caste girl.

3. Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

A movie made by the students from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, this film grabbed a spot in the competition at the La Cinef section. Directed by Chidananda Naik, this movie depicts the story of an old lady who steals the rooster of the village, leaving the villagers in chaos. To retrieve the rooster, a prophecy is invoked, leading to the exile of the old woman's family.

4. Manthan

A Hindi film released under the translated title The Churning in 1976 is a classic by Shyam Benegal. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, and Girish Karnad, and the restored version of this movie will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival.





5. Sister Midnight



Directed by Karan Kandhari and starring Radhika Apte, the story of this film centres on an arranged marriage that plunges into darkness as the wife, played by Radhika, faces the challenges of married life in Mumbai.