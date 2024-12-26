Tollywood delegation meets Telangana CM amid stampede row

Hyderabad, Dec 26: Representatives of the Telugu film industry met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Thursday to discuss film industry related issues. The delegation led by Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman and well known producer Dil Raju called on the Chief Minister at the Police Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of a row over stampede at a theatre during the premiere of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' early this month claiming the life of a woman and critically injuring her son. The film industry representatives who met the Chief Minister include Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Arvind, leading actors Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, veteran actor Murali Mohan, filmmakers Raghavendra Rao, C. Kalyan, BVN Prasad, Vamshi Paidipally, Trivikram, Naveen, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva and Boyapati Srinu.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, Director General of Police Jitender and other officials were also present during the meeting. Dil Raju had earlier clarified that the meeting with the Chief Minister was being organised on behalf of the Film Development Corporation.

Dil Raju said actors, directors and producers would be part of the delegation. "We have communicated to all. Those who are available in the city will attend the meeting," he said. Dil Raju said he would act as a bridge between the film industry and the government. "The meeting will discuss issues related to the film industry," he said.

When asked if they would discuss the issue related to the stampede and the decision of government not to allow benefit shows and increase in cinema ticket rates for new releases, he said there would be clarity after the meeting. A day before the meeting Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies and director Sukumar donated Rs 2 crore to the family of Revati who died in the stampede. Her son Sri Tej, who was critically injured, was now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Allu Arvind on Wednesday presented the cheque of Rs 2 crore to Dil Raju, who said he would make sure that the money is utilised to secure the future of the boy, his sister and their father.