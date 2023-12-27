'The Legend of Hanuman' creator shares his inspiration behind the series

Mumbai, Dec 26: The creator of 'The Legend of Hanuman 3', Sharad Devranjan, has opened up about his inspiration behind the series, and shared how he integrated aspects of both western and eastern storytelling into his life by reading both Amar Chitra Katha and Marvel comics.

Sharad opened up about his thoughts behind telling the global audience the story of Hanuman.

Sharad, who is the Co-founder and CEO of Graphic India and the creator and executive producer of the show, said: "Lord Hanuman's story is deeply personal to me. I grew up reading the histories of Hanuman. His journey and adventures profoundly shaped me as a child and through my life. Among the lessons I learnt was that the true measure of a hero is not defined by physical power, but by inner faith, fortitude, courage, hope and compassion."

Talking about his inspiration, he shared: "Reading both Amar Chitra Katha and Marvel comics while growing up, I found myself seamlessly integrating aspects of both western and eastern storytelling into my life. To me, Lord Hanuman’s lessons went far beyond any ‘superhero’ and I wanted to create a series that really showcased that to the world."

"After all, long before Spider-Man learnt that ‘With great power must come great responsibility', Lord Hanuman was already teaching that lesson to billions of people for thousands of years in our culture," he added.

'The Legend of Hanuman 3' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12.