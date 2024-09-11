Taylor Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for upcoming US Presidential elections

Los Angeles, Sep 11: Pop icon Taylor Swift is coming out in support of the current Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris in the latter’s presidential race for the upcoming November 5 US elections. The singer songwriter has formally endorsed Kamala Harris, after the latter’s debate with Donald Trump, with a strong message posted to her Instagram Story, reports ‘Variety’.

Swift said that the vice president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos”. As per ‘Variety’, Swift wrote in her Instagram Story, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country”.

She continued, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth”.



Swift made her candidate of choice very clear, as she stated, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos”.



Swift said that she was impressed by Kamala’s selection of running Tim Walz as the Vice President as he has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.



“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story. With love and hope,” she signed the message, “Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady”.