‘Taskaree’ teaser: Emraan Hashmi takes on airport smuggling network

Mumbai, Dec 17: The teaser of the upcoming streaming series ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The series stars Emraan Hashmi in the role of Arjun Meena, a customs officer, and opens the gates to a world where every suitcase could hide a secret and every passenger could be a suspect.

With his team, Arjun cracks down on airport smuggling, from luxury goods hidden in plain sight to organised international syndicates. The series marks Neeraj Pandey’s 4th outing with Netflix and his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi, a combination promising precision, pace, and high-stakes thrills.

Reflecting on his role, Emraan Hashmi said in a statement, "Taskaree was exciting for me on many levels. It’s my first time working with Neeraj Pandey, and stepping into his world. Playing a customs officer is new territory for me, and Arjun Meena isn’t loud or flashy, he’s calm, observant, and always thinking two steps ahead. I enjoyed stepping into that space. I’m really looking forward to audiences seeing me in this new role. Partnering with Netflix and Neeraj sir makes it even more special, it’s makers that encourage stories like this to be told at scale”.

The series also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Anurag Sinha and Zoya Afroz, who bring grit, intensity, and anticipation to a world where tension never clocks out.

Neeraj Pandey delivers his signature blend of sharp storytelling, grounded humour, and globe-trotting tension, while Hashmi steps into a refreshing new avatar: a leader whose instinct and intelligence are as lethal as the mission itself.

Talking about the series, Neeraj Pandey said, “Airports are familiar to all of us, yet what unfolds behind the scenes is rarely seen. The world of customs is not something that has been explored on screen, and that was part of the appeal in our endeavour to introduce our audiences to a new unexplored world which is quiet, disciplined, and high-pressure. With Taskaree, we bring together an ensemble that could reflect the complexity with depth and conviction. And as always Netflix continues to be a strong partner in supporting stories that are rooted, authentic, and built for scale”.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav Jairath, ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ is set to premiere on January 14 on Netflix.

--IANS