Tanya Mittal turns emotional in BB 19 as Kunickaa Sadanand raises questions on upbringing

Mumbai Sep 8: Bigg Boss season 19, in its third week, has seen a lot of relations and dynamics change every day. Recently, during a luxury budget task, contestant Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand had a massive showdown where the former broke down badly.

It so happened that the task required each contestant to turn by turn count 19 minutes in their mind while the rest of the housemates had to distract the individual counting. While Tanya was counting, Kunickaa tried her best to distract Mittal and make her give up.

Holding the aim of making Mittal lose the task, Kunickaa crossed the line and dragged in Tanya's mother and the way she raised her daughter. She questioned Tanya over her upbringing and said that her mother could not even teach Mittal how to grate and peel cucumbers. Hearing her mother being dragged into the game and being insulted on national television, Tanya broke down in tears and became inconsolable.

Actor Gaurav Khanna, who is also a part of BB 19, tried to calm down a hurt Tanya and blasted Kunickaa for crossing the line. Kunickaa, who seemed unaffected and had no remorse, defended herself, saying that it was just a part of the task and that whatever she said was correct! Earlier too, tensions between Kunickaa and Tanya had risen when the latter half requested to not call her out in front of other housemates to avoid being mocked. To this, Kunickaa had only backfired at Tanya and had asked her to stay away.

Kunickaa was also seen backbiting Tanya to Neelam and other housemates. Tanya was hurt by Kunickaa's words and expressed the same to her, but Kunickaa, who was in no mood to understand, gave it back to Tanya. A hurt Tanya was then seen venting out to good friend and contestant Neelam Giri.

–IANS