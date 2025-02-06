Tanuj Virwani makes a startling revelation about nepotism in the film industry

Mumbai, Feb 6: Actor Tanuj Virwani, known for his roles in web series and films, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate surrounding nepotism and groupism in the entertainment industry. While the topic has often stirred controversy, Tanuj, who hails from a well-known film family, firmly believes that talent and hard work are the key drivers of success in Bollywood.

When asked about his take on nepotism, Tanuj shared, “I don’t believe in this at all. Yes, I come from a film family, but my mother has never called anyone to get me work. Nepotism exists in every industry any parent would want the best for their child. But at the end of the day, talent and hard work matter. The audience is smart; they know who has made it on their own and who hasn’t. If you don’t perform, no amount of connections can sustain your career.”

The 'Inside Edge' actor also shared his thoughts on the impact of social media on modern relationships and how it has affected his own life. Virwani shared how his social media activity has taken a backseat since he became a father. Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in India’s first social media love story, “Let's Meet.”

Talking about the show, he said, “It’s a very modern love story. Earlier, people exchanged letters, then emails, and now dating apps. In Let's Meet, due to unforeseen circumstances which you’ll understand when you watch it the protagonists meet virtually. But if a connection is strong, no force can stop two people from falling in love. That’s what makes Let's Meet unique and why I was drawn to it.”

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Tanuj revealed, “I have some exciting projects coming up! Rana Naidu Season 2 is on its way. I’m also working on DAU (Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit) with Rahul Dev and Johnny Jumper with Vijay Raaz, Zakir Hussain, and others. Plus, there’s a rom-com called Poppy Love with Trida Chaudhary and Divya Agarwal. I also did a short film with Gajraj Rao, which will be hitting the festival circuit soon.”