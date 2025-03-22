Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Odela 2' to hit screens on April 17

Chennai, Mar 22: The makers of director Ashok Teja’s eagerly awaited supernatural thriller, ‘Odela 2’, featuring actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, on Saturday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 17 this year. Taking to its social media handles, one of the creators of the film Sampath Nandi Teamworks announced, “When darkness reigns and hope fades, 'Shiva Shakti' awakens. #Odela2 Grand release worldwide on April 17th. Get ready for a divine thriller on the big screens. #Odela2OnApril17”

The film has triggered huge expectations as this is the second instalment from the 'Odela' franchise, the first instalment of which was titled ‘Odela Railway Station’. The franchise has been created by Sampath Nandi and the sequel stars Tamannah Bhatia in the lead. Produced by D Madhu under the direction of Ashok Teja, the film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Soundar Rajan.

Art direction for the film is by Rajeev Nair. A teaser released earlier by the makers disclosed that ‘Odela 2’ will revolve around the theme of the divine taking on the dark forces. The teaser, which is devoid of any dialogues save one, shows an engrossing and spine-chilling conflict happening between the divine and the dark.

The film’s teaser has a tagline that says that ‘When the devil returns to haunt, the divine too returns.’ The teaser has one dialogue that is uttered by the dark power. The dialogue goes, “Water, fire, air, earth and sky all five elements are slave to my might.” And what follows this dialogue are some scintillating visuals that suggest the divine taking down the dark.

One reason why the film has caught the attention of fans and film buffs is that Tamannaah, for the first time in her two-decade-old career, appears to play the role of a Saadhvi in this film. Apart from Tamannah, the film will also feature a host of stars including Hebbah Patel, Dayanand Reddy, Yuva, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy among others.