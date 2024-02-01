Taika Waititi says his favourite Indian film is 'Pather Panchali'

Mumbai, Jan 31: Director Taika Waititi, who won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film ‘Jojo Rabbit’, has revealed his favourite Indian film by auteur Satyajit Ray.

He said that his favourite Indian film is ‘Pather Panchali’ and heaped praise on "Asia’s Best Crime Detective" from Ray’s films featuring the character of Feluda.

Praising Satyajit Ray’s work and talking about his favourite Indian films, he said: "Of course, the Satyajit Ray film 'Pather Panchali'. It was beautiful and very inspirational when I was making my early films. Next is the fabulous ‘Asia’s Best Crime Detective’ which is a fantastic big film which I think everyone should watch."

Taika Waititi is bridging his latest directorial ‘Next Goal Wins’ to India.

The film is a comedic soccer film, based on a documentary under the same name.

The film, which stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, David Fane and Oscar Kightley, dives deep into the legendary football coach Thomas Rongen’s journey of leading the American Samoan team from a disastrous defeat to a spectacular win in the 2014 World Cup.

Presented by Searchlight Pictures in association with TSG Entertainment, and produced by Jonathan Cavendish, Garrett Basch, Taika Waititi, Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison, ‘Next Goal Wins’ releases in Indian theatres on February 2.