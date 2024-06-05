Taha Shah, Aparshakti, Sunny Kaushal, Stebin Ben do the 'Green Ride Cyclothon' in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 5: On the occasion of World Environment Day, actors Taha Shah Badussha, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Kaushal, Aditya Seal, and singer Stebin Ben participated in the 'Green Ride Cyclothon' on Wednesday at Carter Road Amphitheatre, Bandra, Mumbai.



The event was organised by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla of the Bhamla Foundation, and the videos show the celebrities riding a bicycle to promote sustainability and raise awareness about a greener and clean environment.



In the visuals, we can see Taha, who recently won hearts with the portrayal of Tajdar in the web series 'Heeramandi', wearing a blue sleeveless tee and grey joggers. He rounded off his looks with black sunglasses and red shoes. Aparshakti wore a black half sleeves tee and matching joggers. He completed the look with a cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

Aditya, known for his work in 'Student of the Year 2', 'Tum Bin 2', wore a black sleeveless t-shirt and matching shorts. His look was rounded off with a red cap, sunglasses and black sports shoes.



The younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal, Sunny wore a plain white half sleeves tee and green joggers. There was also singer Stebin singing the song 'Aashayein', which is originally sung by KK and Salim Merchant.

Speaking about the initiative, Asif and Saher said in a statement: World Environment Day is a crucial reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our planet. The Green Ride Cyclothon is not just an event; it's a movement towards embracing sustainable practices.



It symbolises the power of unity and the impact we can make when we come together for a common cause. Our goal is to inspire and educate, particularly the younger generation, about the importance of sustainable living. Even one change in action today can have a larger impact on the universe tomorrow. Let's do everything possible to save the planet, they added.