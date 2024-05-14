Tabu to star in 'Dune' prequel series 'Dune: Prophecy'

Los Angeles, May 14: Fresh from the success of the heist comedy "Crew," actor Tabu has joined the cast of "Dune: Prophecy," a prequel series to director Denis Villeneuve's blockbuster film franchise.

Tabu will star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, described as a "strong, intelligent, and alluring" character, according to a report in entertainment outlet Variety.

"Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital," the makers said.

In Villeneuve's 2021 and 2024 feature adaptations of Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor's Bene Gesserit Truthsayer.

Lady Jessica was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist, Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet.

"Dune: Prophecy," an HBO Max series hailing from Legendary Television, is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's "Dune" and is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson. It was previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood."

As per the official logline, “Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Tabu has previously starred in international projects such as “The Namesake," “Life of Pi," and the BBC miniseries “A Suitable Boy." At home, the National Award winner's credits include titles such as "Andhadhun," "Maqbool," "Haider," "Bhool Bhulaiyya 2," and "Drishyam."

The makers are yet to announce a premiere date for “Dune: Prophecy," which also stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, along with Diane Ademu-John, who has co-developed the series. Anna Foerster is also attached as executive producer and has directed multiple episodes, including the first.

Villeneuve's two "Dune" films have earned over USD 1.1 billion in global worldwide collectively, with a third film under development.