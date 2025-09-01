'Taarikh helped me understand pain beyond 2008 blasts': Actor Boloram Das

Guwahati, Sept 1: For actor Boloram Das, empathy is not just an emotion but a way of life. To listen, to connect, to understand another person’s pain — he believes these values hold unmatched significance. And in his latest Assamese film ‘Taarikh’, this philosophy finds its truest reflection.

“We all have been affected by the incident of the 2008 bomb blasts. Though I was in New Delhi at that time, I understood the gravity of the situation. But what mattered more to me in the film was Durlav Dutta’s character,” Boloram told The Assam Tribune in a candid conversation following the release of the film.

Directed by Himjyoti Talukdar, ‘Taarikh’ deals with the trauma of the serial blasts that shook Assam, with Guwahati being the worst hit. Veteran actor Arun Nath plays Durlav Dutta, a father who lost his son in the tragedy and remains stuck in that time zone, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Boloram essays the role of Anuran Hazarika, a journalist determined to help him confront the pain and move forward.

“In real life, too, this is deeply satisfying,” Boloram said. “In today’s chaotic, mad world, people just need someone to listen to their story and offer a few words of love and compassion. It can completely change their world.”

A National School of Drama alumnus, Boloram has made a name for himself across industries, working in Hindi, Assamese and South Indian films. Yet, ‘Taarikh’ struck a different chord. “When I read the script, the impact was so strong that I immediately said yes to Himjyoti. It was not about whether I was playing the main role or not. It was about the subject, the director’s vision, and, of course, the presence of Arun da.”

A masterclass with Arun Nath

Boloram is effusive in his admiration for co-actor Arun Nath, with whom he has now shared screen space in three consecutive films. “His dedication, his discipline, his hunger to do better every single day — these qualities make him stand apart. He is one of the finest actors we have.”

Recalling a late-night shoot at Cotton College, Boloram described a defining moment. “It was the climax scene, around 11 pm, when the protagonist comes to the police station to see his son’s dead body. It was a single-take, 6–7 minute shot. Arun da delivered it at least six times with the same intensity, each take stronger than the last. Watching him perform like that was an absolute learning experience.”

Beyond roles, a purpose

For Boloram, the larger message of ‘Taarikh’ lies in the importance of recognising mental health struggles. “Mental health is a serious issue, and unfortunately, we are still learning how to deal with it. We need to be more careful with our friends, neighbours and colleagues who might be going through such pain. Our words of empathy, love and warmth can help them recover.”

He adds, “It’s high time we stop treating mental health as a taboo. I hope ‘Taarikh’ will help create conversations around it.”





The journey so far

Over the past decade, Boloram has built a versatile career with credits in films such as ‘Badlapur Boys’, ‘Gabbar Is Back’, ‘High Jack’, ‘Welcome Home’, ‘Pepper Chicken’, ‘Blank’ and ‘A Thursday’, among others. His Assamese work includes ‘Beautiful Lives’, ‘Anur’ and ‘Antareen’. His Malayalam outing ‘Falimy’ (2023) saw him as Pappu Panday, while ‘Lantrani’ travelled the festival circuit with critical acclaim.

“I’m happy that I’m working — sometimes the journey is up, sometimes down,” he said. “With the expectations of viewers in Assam and beyond, there is more responsibility. But that again is a motivation. My wife Tina Bhatia and I work on very limited projects, but we are happy to be in the process of acting.”

What’s next

Boloram who completed his graduation from Guwahati’s B Borooah College before joining acting school, is now looking forward to ‘Romantic Affairs’ by Monjul Baruah and ‘Rupatirthor Jatri’ by National Award-winning filmmaker Manju Borah. He also has a couple of Hindi web series and another Malayalam film in the pipeline.

“I just want to keep giving my best,” he said with quiet conviction.