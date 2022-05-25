84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Entertainment

T-Series nabs rights to novel about Tata family

By PTI
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Mumbai, May 25: Production company T-Series on Tuesday announced that it has acquired rights to a book on India's most influential and popular business family, The Tatas.

The Bhushan Kumar-led company announced on its social media handles that it has bagged the rights to author Girish Kuber's 2019 novel "The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation".

"T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for three generations," T-Series posted on Instagram.

The production banner is yet to announce the format for the book's screen adaptation. The salt-to-software Tata Group, which was set up by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, is one of the most diversified conglomerates in India.

Kuber's novel chronicles how each generation of the Tata family invested not only in the expansion of its own business interests but also in nation building.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Tea planters

Tea planters' body urges AGCL to lower gas price to ease cost burden...

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger traffic

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger...

Sushmita Dev alleges State Govt of applying pressure tactics for Greenfield airport in Silchar

Sushmita Dev alleges State Govt of applying pressure tactics for...

Next Story
Similar Posts
T-Series nabs rights to novel about Tata family

Mumbai, May 25: Production company T-Series on Tuesday announced that it has acquired rights to a book on India's most influential and popular business family, The Tatas.

The Bhushan Kumar-led company announced on its social media handles that it has bagged the rights to author Girish Kuber's 2019 novel "The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation".

"T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are proud to have acquired the AV rights to the story of the legendary family that has been participation in nation-building for three generations," T-Series posted on Instagram.

The production banner is yet to announce the format for the book's screen adaptation. The salt-to-software Tata Group, which was set up by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, is one of the most diversified conglomerates in India.

Kuber's novel chronicles how each generation of the Tata family invested not only in the expansion of its own business interests but also in nation building.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Tea planters

Tea planters' body urges AGCL to lower gas price to ease cost burden...

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger traffic

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger...

Sushmita Dev alleges State Govt of applying pressure tactics for Greenfield airport in Silchar

Sushmita Dev alleges State Govt of applying pressure tactics for...

Similar Posts
X
X