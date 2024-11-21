Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's debut directorial opens Indian Panorama at IFFI

Goa, Nov 21: For Randeep Hooda, stepping into the director’s chair was a journey of discovery—about filmmaking, freedom, and himself. At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where his debut directorial ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ opened the Indian Panorama section, Hooda shared his thoughts on bringing to life a narrative that challenges mainstream perspectives on India’s struggle for independence.

Dressed in a crisp black ensemble, Hooda walked the red carpet, his face radiating pride and excitement. “I’m so happy,” he said. “My first film as a director being showcased as the opening film of Indian Panorama at the IFFI, Asia’s biggest film festival, is fantastic. I’m glad that people who understand cinema will watch my film.”

The film, which explores the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a controversial yet significant figure in India’s freedom movement, delves into the armed revolution that ran parallel to Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent struggle. “When I began this project, I didn’t know much about Savarkar myself,” Hooda admitted. “But as I dug deeper, I realised there’s an entire side of our history—of the armed revolutionaries—that hasn’t been given its due place in popular culture.”

Hooda believes ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is not just about one man but about a movement. “We often think our freedom came solely through non-violence, but that’s only part of the story,” he said. “There were people who believed that independence couldn’t be achieved without an armed struggle. My film is about those people, their sacrifices, and the untold stories of their contribution.”

For Hooda, the transition from actor to director brought its own revelations. “I realised that actors are like children,” he said with a chuckle. “As a director, I saw glimpses of my own journey—from a newcomer.”

When asked why he chose Savarkar as his subject, Hooda was candid. “I wanted to understand him and his ideology. The armed revolution, the sacrifices of groups like the Azad Hind Fauj, and the larger narrative of India’s independence—these stories deserve to be told.”

Hooda was careful to emphasise that his film does not discredit the non-violent movement. “I’m not saying one was better than the other,” he said. “Both paths contributed to our freedom. But the stories of armed revolutionaries often get overshadowed. I hope this film opens up discussions.”

The actor-director also hinted at his next venture, an action-packed project with Sunny Deol. “But for now, I hope viewers give ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ a chance. It’s a story that needs to be seen and understood,” he said, his voice brimming with conviction.