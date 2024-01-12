'Sumo Didi' makes India proud at Palm Springs; viewed as next 'Lunchbox'

Mumbai, Jan 12: 'Sumo Didi', a film which tells the story of India's first professional Sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave, has been winning hearts at some of the most prestigious film festivals across the world.

After premiering to a thunderous response at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival, the film, which was screened at the 35th Palm Springs International Film Festival recently, is being viewed as a ground-breaking film from India that is bringing glory to the nation.

'Sumo Didi' is the only Indian film to have been showcased at these two film festivals this year.

Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, National Award-winning production house FreshLime Films and MA&TH Entertainment.

With Shriyam Bhagnani in the titular role, 'Sumo Didi' portrays the journey of an Indian middle-class girl who turned her perceived weakness, her weight, into her greatest strength, challenging stereotypes and representing India in female sumo wrestling on the global stage.

Talking about it, Therese Hays, Programmer, Palm Springs International Film Festival, noted, "Post Covid, I was keen on finding stories that are inspiring. Something positive where people rise above their circumstances and win, and this film reflects that very spirit."

Arunava Joy Sengupta of FreshLime films said, "The reception left me overwhelmed. Everyone loved the film and stayed back to voice their appreciation. The audience was given a form when they were entering to rate the film after watching it. The lady who was collecting the forms came and showed me that everyone had rated the film 'excellent'."

Buzz around the film suggests that after 'The Lunchbox' (2013), this is a rare gem emerging from the country which has the same potential as its predecessor to appeal to global audiences because of its theme and compelling narrative.

Films with a local flavour have had a humongous impact at the global stage. Looks like 'Sumo Didi' is no different. The film which battles social prejudices and has an inspiring message at its core is finding resonance on an international stage and with audiences across the globe.

'Sumo Didi', the unusual story based on true events in the life of India's only female sumo wrestler, Hetal Dave, is directed by well-known ad film director Jayant Rohatgi and is written by Nikhil Sachan.