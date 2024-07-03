Sumbul on 'Kavya' completing 200 episodes: 'Means a lot, looking at how uncertain TV has become'

Mumbai, July 3: Actress Sumbul Touqeer expressed gratitude as her show 'Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' has completed 200 episodes and said this means a lot, especially looking at how uncertain and unpredictable the television industry has become.



Sumbul said she is grateful for all the love the audience has given the show and her character, Kavya. "It feels so good. Completing 200 episodes is a big achievement. This shows that all our hard work is paying off, and I am grateful to the audience for loving and supporting us on this journey. This means a lot, especially looking at how uncertain and unpredictable the television industry has become. So I am truly honoured, and it feels like a big celebratory moment," she said.

Sumbul shared: "I am sure the audience will love the upcoming episodes too, and before we know it, we will be done with 2,000 episodes and more." Speaking about her fun chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma, Sumbul shared, "He is very helpful and very supportive. The only thing that I find annoying about him is that he forgets things (laughs). But we have come a long way, and I am grateful for this opportunity and his friendship."

"We often make dance reels, which makes our work more fun. He is a great guy, and it is so good to share the screen with him," she added. Regarding the challenges she faced in portraying her character, Sumbul said: "To be honest, in reality, I am a very chill, happy-go-lucky person, but if you see, Kavya is someone who is always very focused, very serious, and strict with her work and career. She is the opposite of me, so that poses a challenge sometimes, but it’s been 200 episodes now, and I have learned so much from her. I feel truly blessed to be able to play this role."

The actress also believes that the character resonates well with the audience, as women today are very career-oriented and focused. "I feel that women are more focused on their careers and education now. And when they see Kavya managing everything, including her career, professional life, and personal life, they relate to her and get inspired by her," Sumbul concluded.

The show airs on Sony.