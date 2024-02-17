Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Dangal, dies at 19

Guwahati, Feb 17: In a shocking incident, Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal has reportedly died at the age of 19 on Saturday morning.

Reports stated that the cause of her death is fluid accumulation throughout her body.

It is learned that she had met with an accident some time ago resulting in a fracture of her leg. The medication she took during her treatment had a side effect due to which her body began accumulating fluid, reports added.

Her last rites will be performed at Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of Babita Phogat in the biographical sports drama ‘Dangal’, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions.

After the success of the movie, Suhani was offered numerous films, however, she decided to take a break from acting to focus on her studies.