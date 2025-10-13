Sudhaa Chandran honors Saroj Khan with heartfelt dance tribute

Mumbai, Oct 13: Veteran actress and dancer Sudhaa Chandran recently paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary choreographer Saroj Khan through a captivating dance performance.

Honoring Khan’s immense contribution to Indian cinema, Sudhaa’s performance celebrated her iconic choreography and enduring legacy. In her latest post on Instagram, Sudhaa revealed that yesterday she had the honor and privilege of performing to a song choreographed by the late Saroj Khan at an event. The show was organized by Maithil Kotnis and coordinated by Anitaji. Sharing her heartfelt emotions, Sudhaa expressed her admiration for the legendary choreographer, saying, “Miss you, Saroj Mam.”

Sharing a video of her dance performance, the Kaahin Kissii Roz actress wrote, “Yesterday I had the honour and priveledge to perform on madam saroj khan Ji's song at te Main Hoon Bollywood event....organised by Maithil Kotnis....coordinated by Anitaji....miss u saroj mam......”

The video features Sudhaa Chandran, dressed in heavily embellished red lehenga performing on the stage. She showed off her classical moves on the song “Nigahen Milane Ko Ji Chahta Hai.” This track was sung by Asha Bhosle for the 1963 film “Dil Hi To Hai” and marked Saroj Khan’s first work as a choreographer. During the choreography filmed on actress Nutan, she creatively combined words like "Nigahen" and "Milane Ko" into the dance sequences.

For the unversed, Saroj Khan, lovingly called Masterji, passed away from cardiac arrest on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71.

Meanwhile, Sudhaa Chandran is widely known for playing Ramola Sikand on the show “Kaahin Kissii Roz.” She recently played the role of Kailashi Devi Thakurain in the social drama 'Doree'.

Speaking of her double role in the show, Sudhaa had said, “After the immense love I’ve received for my portrayal of Kailashi Devi, I’m beyond thrilled to be kicking off a new chapter in my stint with the Doree. Stepping into twin characters is a fulfilling experience for me because it widens the artistic canvas and lets me paint with broader brushstrokes of emotions.”

--IANS