Sudarshan Patnaik pays tribute to Indian cinematic legends through sand art at IFFI

Panaji, Nov 22: As the sun sets over Goa’s Miramar Beach, the golden sands come alive with the story of Indian cinema’s enduring legacy. Amid the rhythmic crash of waves, Padma Shri award-winning sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik has crafted a mesmerizing tribute to four cinematic legends — Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Tapan Sinha, Mohammed Rafi, and Raj Kapoor — at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Patnaik, known for his extraordinary sand art creations, unveiled a massive sculpture at Miramar Beach using 17 tonnes of sand. The intricate artwork celebrates the legacy of these cinematic icons who have profoundly shaped Indian cinema. Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Patnaik expressed his delight at being part of the prestigious festival.

“It’s a great moment for me to pay tribute to these Indian legends here at the IFFI. These legends define Indian cinema, and I’m so glad to be a part of this,” he said.

This year, IFFI has dedicated a series of tributes, film screenings, and interactive events to honour the immense contributions of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi, providing festival delegates a closer look at their enduring legacies.





A heartfelt bond with Assam:

While Patnaik is an Odisha native, his connection with Assam runs deep. Over the years, he has created stunning sand sculptures of Assamese cultural icons, including the legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika and the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

“Assam has been like a second home to me,” he reveals. “The people there have showered me with so much love and appreciation. During the 400th-anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan, I created a massive installation at Puri Beach, which was a deeply fulfilling experience. Bhupen Hazarika, too, holds a special place in my heart — he’s not just an icon of Assam but of India.”

Patnaik also recalls sculpting on the banks of the Brahmaputra, an experience he cherishes. “Art and culture create strong bonds. Assam’s love for art has always encouraged me to push boundaries in my work.”

Getting global recognition:

Patnaik emphasised the growing global recognition of sand art, which was once considered transient and less significant. “Every art has a value. Initially, people thought sand art was not that great because it is temporary and gets destroyed with the wind. However, it has gradually become popular worldwide and is now receiving the attention it deserves,” he added.

Patnaik’s artistic tribute at IFFI 2024 beautifully complements the festival’s celebration of Indian cinema’s illustrious history, bridging art and cinema on the sands of Miramar Beach.

“It’s a great atmosphere here at the beach. This kind of tributes will attract the attention of tourists and youngsters. The new generation and tourists will get to know about the legends of Indian cinema,” said a foreign delegate of IFFI who visited the installation site.