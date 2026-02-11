‘Subedaar’ teaser: Anil Kapoor as soldier in civilian life

Mumbai, Feb 11: The teaser of the upcoming streaming film ‘Subedaar’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It is stark, controlled, and unapologetically intense. Actor Anil Kapoor essays the titular role of Subedaar Arjun Morya. With minimal dialogue and maximum impact, the actor crafts a presence that feels seasoned, battle-worn, and quietly volatile.

Sharing the teaser with a bold warning, “They f**** with the wrong man”, the makers made it clear that this is not a story of noise, but of consequence. The punchline has already struck a chord online, amplifying the anticipation around the film.

Subedaar is a grounded, and hard-hitting drama that explores the emotional and psychological aftermath of a life spent in uniform. The film follows Arjun Morya, an officer navigating a civilian world that no longer operates by the codes he lived and fought by. Rather than glorifying power, he examines what happens when discipline collides with chaos, and when a man trained to command must confront battles that are no longer fought on the battlefield.

The film is helmed by Suresh Triveni, and also stars Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh, hinting at a layered narrative grounded in emotional realism.

While Anil Kapoor has played men of authority before, ‘Subedaar’ feels like progression, not repetition. It’s a role that doesn’t rely on volume or nostalgia, but on precision and depth, proof that a true cinema icon doesn’t reinvent loudly, he evolves decisively. The film is set to release on March 5, 2026 on OTT.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor celebrated 42 years of his film ‘Mashaal’ with a special social media post. Commemorating the milestone, Anil shared a photo collage of some scenes from the movie on the Stories section of his Instagram account, claiming that the fire continues to burn strongly even after more than 4 decades.

He wrote in the caption, “42 years of Mashaal and the fire still burns just as strong (fire emoji) A film that will always live in my heart @yrf”.

If the reports are to be believed, the role essayed by Anil in the movie was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan and then to Kamal Haasan. However, after both of them turned down the offer, the part finally went to Anil. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, ‘Mashaal’ saw Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Rati Agnihotri in key roles, along with others. The project marked Anil's primary on-screen collaboration with Dilip Kumar. ‘Mashaal’ talks about Vinod Kumar (Played by Dilip Kumar), a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime to seek revenge.

The project was adapted from the Marathi play ‘Ashroonchi Zhali Phule’ written by Marathi writer Vasant Kanetkar. The movie was later remade in Malayalam with the title ‘Ithile Iniyum Varu’ with Mammootty in the lead.

