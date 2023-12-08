SRK says honesty, patriotism are key to his 'Dunki' character

Mumbai, Dec 7: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Dunki', has shared that the key to his character in the film is "honesty" and "patriotism".

SRK recently engaged with his fans on X during #AskSRK session.

During the session, a fan asked, "When our sweetest Raju nd Abhijat sir came to u with this role for #Dunki nd u started your preparation by giving each shot in 25 different ways.. what did u feel was the key to this character Shah Rukh Bhai? Love u (sic)."

Responding to the tweet, SRK wrote, "Goodness. Honesty. Loyalty. Patriotism. #Dunkitrailer."

'Dunki', directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Another fan asked, "#AskSRK Dunki looks like having SRK from every decade since you're working. How tough was the transformation? or VFX was used? Also, plans for 2024?"

SRK replied, "One has to work on physical attributes to play different ages… prosthetics and vfx and whole lot of team members have to work very hard to try and get it right. Months of work. #DunkiTrailer."

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.