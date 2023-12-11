SRK gives sneak peek into new song ‘O Maahi’ in ‘Dunki Drop 5’

Mumbai, Dec 11: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his comedy drama ‘Dunki’, on Monday unveiled ‘Dunki Drop 5’, which is the next song titled ‘O Maahi’.

The makers of ‘Dunki’ have kept the excitement alive by treating the audience to ‘Dunki Drop 1’, ‘Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya’ song, ‘Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’ track, and ‘Dunki Drop 4’, which was the trailer of the film.

The makers are now gearing up to release Dunki Drop 5, which is a promotional video.

Giving a glimpse of the same, SRK took to the social media, and shared a video of the mesmerising song, in which the actor is seen walking in a deserted land, wearing a black outfit.

Along with the clip, SRK wrote: “Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi.”

“Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today. Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on December 21, 2023,” the post read.

In a recent #AskSRK session, King Khan had mentioned this song as one of his favourite tracks from the film album.

The movie features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.