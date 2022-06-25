SRK completes 30 yrs in Bollywood, YRF unveils his 'Pathaan' look

Mumbai, June 25: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 30 glorious years in the film industry on Saturday as his film 'Deewana', which marked his debut on celluloid, released on this day in 1992.

Production house Yash Raj Films celebrated this special moment in cinema and his incredible journey by unveiling SRK's guarded look from 'Pathaan' through a motion poster.

Talking about this beautiful celebration of SRK on his special day, director Siddharth Anand explains, "30 years of Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic moment in itself in the history of Indian cinema and we wanted to celebrate it with his millions and millions of fans globally."

"Today is Shah Rukh Khan day and we need to tell the world that. This is Team Pathaan's way of saying thank you to Shah Rukh for the countless memories and smiles that he has given all of us in his incredible journey in cinema."

The director added that Shah Rukh Khan's look from 'Pathaan' was the most heavily guarded imagery.

He shared: "Fans across the world have been frantically demanding for his look to be unveiled for a long, long time now and we couldn't think of a better day to reveal this to his fans and audiences. I hope people and SRK fans love his look from 'Pathaan'."

In the motion poster that dropped Saturday, a gun-flexing SRK looks gritty and raw and ready for a dangerous mission. The look created mass hysteria as soon as it dropped on the internet.

About SRK's look in and as 'Pathaan', Anand says, "He is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India. When you have Shah Rukh Khan in your film, along with superstars like Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, you have to reach for the stars in every department and I don't think we will disappoint on that promise with Pathaan."

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.