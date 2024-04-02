South Korean actor Song Kang to begin his military service from April 2

Seoul, April 2: Actor Song Kang, who is known for his work in series 'Love Alarm', 'Sweet Home', 'Navillera', 'Nevertheless' and 'Forecasting Love and Weather', will be commencing with his mandatory military service from Tuesday.

According to allkpop.com, on April 2, Kang will embark on his military service as an active duty soldier. Without any official ceremony, he will enter the recruit training center privately.

In anticipation of his enlistment, the actor shared a handwritten letter on his fan cafe, expressing gratitude to his fans and promising to return healthier and happier.

He reassured fans that he would make the most of his time during his year and a half of service.

Kang made his debut in 2017 with the drama 'The Liar and His Lover'. He rose to international fame through his appearances in Netflix series like 'Love Alarm' and 'Sweet Home'.

Most recently he was seen in 'My Demon'.