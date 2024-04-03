Sonakshi oozes vintage swag in the ‘Tilasmi Bahein’ number from ‘Heeramandi’

Mumbai, April 3: The second song, titled ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, from the upcoming streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The song, directed by auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features an Arabic sound with percussion and pizzicato, lending a unique texture to the track.

The music video features actress Sonakshi Sinha in an ethereal avatar. She dons an ivory coloured shimmery saree in the video and rounds up the look with curly hair. She is surrounded by men dressed in Western clothes and women sporting dark coloured sarees inside a dimly lit room with Victorian era chandeliers. As the song progresses, the actress breaks into a euphoric dance. Her care free spirit and infectious charm captivate the audience. The actress essays the role of Fareedan in the series.

The enigmatic character carries herself with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades.

The frames are adorned with signature Bhansali aesthetics with perfect colour coordination, frame composition, the texture of the fabric, the art and the props.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ marks the OTT debut of Bhansali. He is known for his acute sense of aesthetics given in his background in theatres, and has engineered his trademark style of storytelling where he uses even inanimate objects as a catalyst to the story through, costumes, production design and music.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ also stars Sharmin Segal, the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh

The series will be available to stream on Netflix from May 1.