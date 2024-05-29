Sonakshi finds it a bit more daunting to be a business woman

Mumbai, May 29: Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has also stepped into the world of business with her nail label, said that being an entrepreneur is a bit more daunting as it doesn’t come naturally to her.



Talking about what’s more daunting, being an actress or being a business person, Sonakshi said that, I think acting comes like second nature to me and it has always been like I have learnt everything on the go but I never felt uncomfortable doing anything. Right now as an entrepreneur, that is something very very new.

I am again learning the ropes and I am involved as much as I can be. It's something really different for me. I am really loving it. I feel that is a bit more daunting than acting was for me because it doesn’t come naturally.

The actress added that business is something I have to learn still and I think I am doing pretty well at that. On the personal front, Sonakshi loves listening to music and shared that her playlist is very diverse.

I love to listen to music that sounds good so you can find anything from Hindi film songs to Punjabi music to house music. I love percussion. I love a lot of instrumental songs with just beats, said Sonakshi.

However, Punjabi music dominates her playlist. That is something you will find on my playlist. It’s very random list but I do listen to a lot of Punjabi music, said the actress.