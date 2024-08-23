Somy Ali: Rekhaji was supposed to play my role in ‘Yaar Gaddar’

Mumbai, Aug 23: Actress Somy Ali took a trip down memory lane and recalled how veteran star Rekha was supposed to play her role in the 1994 action thriller film “Yaar Gaddar.” Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a movie scene from the Umesh Mehra film featuring her, Mithun Chakraborty and Gulshan Grover.

Talking about the film, she said: “So this throwback is personal for many reasons which I will not share in this forum, but the movie’s director, Mr. Umesh Mehra was one of the most decent men I have worked with and of course a brilliant director.” She heaped praise on her co-stars Mithun, Saif Ali Khan, Gulshan and others saying that they “were all wonderful to be on set with”.

She then recalled how yesteryear diva Rekha was supposed to play her role in the film, which told the story of an honest Inspector Shankar Verma, who finds himself in a dilemma when his brother Jai is framed for robbing a bank and killing a person. “One thing that still sticks with me is that Rekha ji was supposed to play my role. I was over the moon once I learned that and ecstatic doesn’t cut it in how I felt. She’s the real queen and the most beautiful woman for me in the whole world,” she said.

She added that her “giddiness is totally justified”. Talking about working with Mithun, she said: “As for Mithunda, whom I worked with a great deal was a mentor and always kind. The strangest part is that all the actors who played villains I worked with were the nicest people in real life. Be it Prem uncle or Gulshan. All extremely decent gentlemen.”

Earlier this month, Somy shared a throwback moment from her 1994 film “Aao Pyaar Karen” and shared that it was only late legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, who could make her dance.