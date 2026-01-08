Sobhita Dhulipala’s crime thriller ‘Cheekatilo’ to premiere on January 23

Mumbai, Jan 8: Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda upcoming Telugu original crime suspense drama is all set to premiere from January 23 on Prime Video.

The movie also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Set in the heart of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita, whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city.

D. Suresh Babu, producer of Cheekatilo, shared that the film is a layered, emotional suspense drama.

He added: “What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience. The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration”

“ We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey.”

“While suspense and thriller are widely explored genres, our focus is on delivering unique narratives with emotional depth, something audiences strongly resonated with in our Telugu Original series Dhootha. Our upcoming Telugu Prime Original Cheekatilo reflects that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Madhok added: “What sets Cheekatilo apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative.”

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., the gripping narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju, and Sharan Kopishetty.

A Prime Original movie, Cheekatilo is directed by Sharan Kopishetty, produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Production Pvt Ltd, and written by Chandra Pemmaraju and Sharan Kopishetty.

--IANS