Snehlata Vasaikar says ‘Vashikaranam’ explores a woman’s many shades

Mumbai, March 9: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering ‘Vashikaranam’, will be exploring the many shades of a woman’s life, making it all the more special, as revealed by the lead of the show, Snehlata Vasaikar.

The actress will be seen essaying the titular role of Suman, a woman with a commanding aura and with whom no one dares to raise their voice against.

Talking more about her role, Snehlata Vasaikar added, “I have explored many characters across genres, but Vashikaranam has been a completely different experience.”

She added, “My character Suman is layered, powerful, and deeply complex, and portraying her has pushed me to discover new emotional depths within myself as an actor. What makes the show special is how it explores the many shades of a woman’s life.”

She concluded, “I am truly excited that this journey unfolds on Sony Entertainment Television, and I am proud to be part of the Sony Entertainment Television family for the second time.”

Talking about Snehlata, the actress was also seen in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi as the first wild card contestant in the year 2022.

The actress earlier rose to fame with her performance as Soyrabai in the show 'Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji' and Hindi TV show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar' where she played the role of Gautamabai.

The actress stars alongside a talented cast including Milind Dastane, Ujjwal Tathe, Swati Bhingadive, Sharad Gurav, Chandan Jamdade, and Sweta Naik, among others.

The show has been produced by Yelkotti Productions OPC Pvt Ltd and directed by Avinash Waghmare.

Vashikaranam is set to launch from 16th March, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and will also stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS