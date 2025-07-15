Smriti Irani taking a sabbatical from politics? 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actress reacts

Mumbai, June 15: Amidst rumours that Smriti Irani will be taking a sabbatical from politics to work in the reboot version of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the actor and politician decided to set the record straight, saying that she will never compromise of her sangathan responsibilities.

When an X user wrote, "Dear @smritiirani all the best on your return to TV. Hope this is just a brief sabbatical from politics (sic)." Irani reacted to this saying "No sabbatical. Have worked both in media and politics for 25 years with only a decadal break due to my responsibility as Cabinet Minister. Never compromised on my sangathan responsibilities, never will (sic)."

Meanwhile, another netizen shared, "Will all due respect for your decision to return back to the media. Me and like me thousands of your admirers will wish your active presence in politics too. Specifically when the Bengal and UP election is around the corner. PS - My mother was super happy when she heard this news (sic)."

Irani replied to this saying, "My Pranaam to your Ma … be assured of my active political contribution during the forthcoming elections as assigned by sangathan (sic)."

Previously, Irani revealed that returning to "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and also reshaped her own life.

"It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation," Irani added.

Irani further shared that she hopes to honour the "'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" legacy by being a part of the reboot version of the drama.

"In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered," she stated.

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" will air on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

