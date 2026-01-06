Singer Chithra to A R Rahman on birthday: Keep stealing hearts always

Chennai, Jan 6: One of the country's finest singers, K S Chithra, on Tuesday penned a heartfelt birthday wish to Oscar winner A R Rahman in which she asked him to keep stealing hearts with his songs.

Taking to her social media timelines to pen a heartwarming birthday wish to Rahman, veteran singer Chithra, who is also the winner of six National Awards, wrote, "May your rhythm of life keep beating to the melodies tunes. Keep stealing hearts with your songs. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Rahman @arrahman Ji #ARRahman #Birthday #Rahman."

Several celebrities cutting across industries joined scores of fans in greeting A R Rahman on his birthday.

Notable among those who wished the iconic music director were music director D Imman and actress Mamta Mohandas.

Music director D Imman took to his social media timelines to pen a birthday wish. He wrote, "A legend. A revolution. A universe of music. Happy Birthday AR Rahman sir. #HappyBirthday #ARRahman #DImman"

Actress Mamta Mohandas posted a video clip of A R Rahman showing his skill not just in music but also technology at his home in Los Angeles.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the greatest Music Legends of all time or should I call him a Wizard... It was amazing watching @arrahman sir as he teases technology and works amusingly while totally having fun with one of the latest tech in music by @roli_create at his home in Los Angeles."

She further wrote, "Thank you for helping us carry several emotions, those we feel and those that are beyond what our hearts can even fathom feeling through your music. #arrahman #birthday #legend #music."

It may be recalled that the unit of director Manoj N S's upcoming film 'Moonwalk', featuring actor Prabhu Deva in the lead, had chosen to celebrate Oscar winner A R Rahman's birthday at the grand audio launch event of the film by getting the ace musician to cut a cake on stage.

For the unaware, the Mozart of Madras, who has sung all five tracks in the film, is also making his acting debut in this feature film.

