Singer Aditya Narayan unveiled as new Rise & Fall contestant, terms it unique

Mumbai, Sep 5: Multifaceted Aditya Narayan has been revealed as the latest contestant of the highly-discussed reality show "Rise & Fall". The promo showed Aditya in a lavish suit, walking in with effortless confidence and star power.

Speaking about being a part of the show, Aditya shared: “I’ve spent my life entertaining people on screen and on stage — but Rise & Fall is a completely different ballgame. Here, there are no scripts, no rehearsals, just raw reality. Stepping into this world of luxury in a suit feels great, but I know tables can turn any second."

"I’m here to enjoy, compete, and maybe surprise a few people along the way," he concluded.

Hosted by businessman Ashneer Grover, the series throws 15 celebrity contestants into two extreme realities for 42 days — the luxury penthouse of the Rulers and the bare-basics basement of the Workers.

Talking about the show, Ashneer revealed: “Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India."

"What excites me the most is the show's unpredictability, where power flips in seconds and no one can guess who’ll be on top tomorrow. The clashes, the hustle, and the drama make it unmissable. Hosting this show is like sitting front row to the biggest power game India has ever seen, and trust me, viewers are not ready for what’s coming”.

The contestants who have already been revealed include Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, and Kubbra Sait.

"Rise & Fall" is expected to premiere on 6th September on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM (available through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, on the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme) and also on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

