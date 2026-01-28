Shriya Saran flew straight from shoot in character to attend daughter's sports day

Mumbai, Jan 28: Actress Shriya Saran, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about the lengths she has gone to balance both her professional commitments and motherhood, further revealing that she once took an early morning flight back home just to be present for her daughter’s sports day, showing up straight from a shoot in her character look.

Sharing the experience with IANS, Shriya said, “You start doing silly things after becoming a mother. Like taking a midnight flight just to be back home in the morning, or rushing from a shoot because you have two hours free and want to attend their sports day.”

She added, “I have literally gone straight from being in character to my child's sports day, and people were asking me why I looked so serious. But what could I say. I had rushed directly from my shoot, in my character for the sports day. You just want to make the most of whatever little time you get with your children.”

The actress further spoke about how motherhood has significantly changed her stance on choosing projects. Shriya said that post her baby, decisions are no longer just about the role or the script, but also about whether the work is truly worth the time spent away from her child.

She added, “You want to choose work your children can be proud of. Of course, you also need to do work that pays the bills, but if you are going to be away from them for a long time, it has to be worth it. It has to be worth the time you spend away from your kids.”

On the professional front, Shriya Saran is currently receiving great reviews for her performance in the OTT web series Space Gen, that released on the 23rd of January.

The show revolves around India’s Chandrayaan mission, with Shriya essaying the role of a senior scientist. Space Gen also stars Nakuul Mehta and Daanish Sait in key roles.

