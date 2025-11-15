Shreya Ghoshal unveils ‘The Unstoppable Tour’, celebrates her journey through music

Mumbai, Nov 15: Singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to take her music across the globe with her next, “The Unstoppable Tour.”

The multi-continent tour will commence in April 2026 and will take the singer across the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and North America.

The shows will see some of her most iconic hits, along with some new sonic chapters that reflect her evolving artistry.

Talking about her forthcoming tour, Shreya revealed that she wished to come up with something that could connect people across the globe.

“When I dreamed of The Unstoppable Tour, I wanted to create something that feels alive, something that connects heartbeats across the world, " she shared.

Shreya revealed that the tour is a reflection of every person, memory, and story that has helped shape her journey so far.

“This tour is deeply personal to me, it’s a reflection of every note, every story, and every emotion that has shaped my journey so far. It’s a celebration of the people, memories, and moments that have made this journey so special. For me, that’s what makes it truly unstoppable," she added.

Meanwhile, Shreya is also seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show “Indian Idol 16.”

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who is a co-judge, revealed that Shreya was the one who motivated him to take on the show.

Vishal told IANS, “I’m here because of two things. One, because my friend Guplu (namely Shreya) had a long conversation with me at 3 in the morning a couple of weeks ago, and we laughed so much that I missed having that every week! I really felt like I wanted to spend more time with her and Badshah, so I’m very happy to be back. Of course, the other reason is to hear these incredible new talents sing. You know there is no better job in the world, it never feels like work!”

